SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SP opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after buying an additional 111,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 33,994 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

