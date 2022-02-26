SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.23

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.37, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,172,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 134,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,370,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

