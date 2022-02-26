SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average is $168.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.