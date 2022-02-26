SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.47

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.47 and last traded at $78.47, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.