Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 51.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 93.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 321,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

