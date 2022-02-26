SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,979. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.32.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after acquiring an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

