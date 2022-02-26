SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $442.50 million-$445.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.90 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.470 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,984 shares of company stock worth $5,301,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

