SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

SPXC opened at $50.53 on Friday. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SPX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPX by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.