Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $238.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a one year low of $82.72 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

