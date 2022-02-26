Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

