Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.00.
Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
