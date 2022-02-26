Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 30,314 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,314 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chemours worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 373.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 193.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 67,437 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

