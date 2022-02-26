Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

SMG stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.