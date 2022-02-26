Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 34,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

