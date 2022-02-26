Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,178 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 559.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PATK opened at $70.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

