St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STJ. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.98) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($22.52).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,421 ($19.33) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The stock has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,583.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 40.41 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.32%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

