STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Up 6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $66.75. 1,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 383,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

