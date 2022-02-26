Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $295,429.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.13 or 0.07063982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,125.50 or 0.99808252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

