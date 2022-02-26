Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to post $5.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

STLD stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

