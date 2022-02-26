Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.