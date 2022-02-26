Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases Earnings Results

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE STEM opened at $8.81 on Friday. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

