Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

STEM stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Stem has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Several analysts recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

