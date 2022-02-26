Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $9.81. Stem shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 189,821 shares.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

