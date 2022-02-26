Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 4,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the typical volume of 268 call options.
NYSE:JBI opened at $9.58 on Friday. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.
JBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
