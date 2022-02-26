Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Janus International Group Call Options (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,525% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Janus International Group has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

