StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
