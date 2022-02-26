StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of FONR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 77.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FONAR in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FONAR by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

