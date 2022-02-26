StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independence (NYSE:IHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.50. Independence has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $57.43.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Independence’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

