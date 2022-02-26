StockNews.com Downgrades Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) to Buy

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $118.69 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $96.79 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

