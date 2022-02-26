StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.
AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.
