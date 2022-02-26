StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

