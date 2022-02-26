StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.