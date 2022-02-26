StockNews.com Lowers CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Hold

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

