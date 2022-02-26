StockNews.com Lowers SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
