StockNews.com Lowers SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

