StockNews.com Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.87.

SunPower stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

