StockNews.com Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
SPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.87.
SunPower stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
