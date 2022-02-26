StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WLKP opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

