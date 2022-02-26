Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.01

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.