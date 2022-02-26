Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.01

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
STRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.
In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
