Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $31.89 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

