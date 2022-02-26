STV Group (LON:STVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $307.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.47), with a volume of 20717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.56).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STVG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get STV Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.95. The company has a market cap of £153.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

In other STV Group news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($47,191.62).

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.