Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%.

NOVA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after buying an additional 494,869 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

