SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 84206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $591.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

