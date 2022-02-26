Superdry’s (SDRY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.64) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.10) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 265 ($3.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.12).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 231.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.73. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,435.88). Also, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,598.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,403 shares of company stock worth $2,164,911.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

