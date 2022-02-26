Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.78.

EXPD stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

