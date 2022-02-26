Susquehanna Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.