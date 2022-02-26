SVB Leerink Cuts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $17.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

