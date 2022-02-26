Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Switch has increased its dividend by 248.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Switch by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,226.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,849 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

