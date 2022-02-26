Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.18.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Switch by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Switch by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

