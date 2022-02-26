Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $55.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,445. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

