Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.10 and its 200-day moving average is $325.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

