T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $145.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

