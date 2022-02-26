Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 168,592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 110,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

