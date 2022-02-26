Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TCMD stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.16. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.